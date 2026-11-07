José Mourinho refuses to let Real Madrid pay the price of physical exhaustion in the final stretch of the season. That is why the Portuguese coach has moved early to put a different workload-management strategy in place, drawing on the experience of Paris Saint-Germain, who turned rest periods and the distribution of minutes into a potent weapon for keeping their stars ready for the big occasions.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed Mourinho's plan for handling the physical workloads of his Real Madrid players, with the aim of reaching the decisive phase of the campaign in the best possible shape.

At Valdebebas, the technical staff know that managing physical exertion could decide the fate of the season, especially with a congested fixture schedule and intensifying competition. Mourinho has built a plan around close monitoring of minutes, organised rest periods and a distribution of workloads tailored to each player's needs.

The strategy goes beyond in-game changes or resting certain players for particular fixtures. It extends to extra rest days and individual measures that let players recover their physical and mental energy.

Arda Güler and Aurélien Tchouaméni were the latest example of the policy in action. Both had racked up heavy minutes in high-tempo, physically demanding matches, so the technical staff handed them extra time to recover and regain their sharpness.

Expect the same with others, judged on each individual's condition and the needs of the team. Mourinho has no interest in a one-size-fits-all programme. He wants the right workload for each player and the optimal moment to rest him.

Working in coordination with the club's various departments, the Portuguese coach tracks minutes and fatigue levels, then adjusts the physical programmes to suit individual and collective circumstances. In Mourinho's calculations, there are no small details. Every minute of play or rest could make the difference later on.

The model that impresses Mourinho

Paris Saint-Germain's example looms large over Real Madrid's thinking, as does that of Bayern Munich. Luis Enrique has recently adopted a precise policy for managing the minutes of his key players in the French league.

The participation figures in the domestic competition lay bare the gulf in how the Parisians handle physical workloads. Vitinha, one of the team's most important players, played 2,121 minutes. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia managed 1,483, Achraf Hakimi 1,374, João Neves 1,287 and Fabián Ruiz 1,129, while Ousmane Dembélé clocked up just 1,062.

Vitinha aside, who featured in 69.3% of the total possible minutes, none of these players reached even half of the minutes available in the French league. Dembélé's share was 34.7%, Fabián Ruiz's 36%, a reflection of how much room Luis Enrique gives his stars to recover and stay fresh.

Paris Saint-Germain enjoy a relative advantage here. Their domestic competition is less demanding than the Spanish league, which hands the technical staff greater scope to control minutes and rest their stars without hitting results to the same degree.

Mourinho has no such luxury at Real Madrid. The strength of the competition in the Spanish league and the high demands of every match force him to handle rotation and workload distribution with far greater precision.

So the Portuguese coach wants to craft his own version of the PSG blueprint, built on managing workloads individually, using strategic rest periods and striking a more balanced distribution of minutes across LaLiga.

The aim is not only to keep the wins coming now. It is to avoid draining his stars too early, so the team does not hit a physical crisis when the matches matter most and every encounter becomes a battle that cannot afford the loss of a single key player.