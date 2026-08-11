Walid Al-Faraj: spending on the Saudi league will shock everyone!

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has confirmed that the scale of spending on the Saudi Roshn League over the coming period will shock everyone.

Writing on his personal account on the "X" platform, Al-Farraj tweeted: "My advice to any Saudi player whose contract is ending or nearing its end is to ease their financial demands."

He explained: "I know that agents are applying pressure, and players have big ambitions, but the financial picture at the clubs, and the reduction in funding for signings, will be shocking to everyone."

His conclusion was blunt: "The smart ones will jump on an acceptable contract. The coming period will see tighter spending."

The remarks echo Al-Farraj's earlier warning that spending on deals in the Saudi league will drop over the coming period, with clubs shifting towards young players rather than top-tier stars.

That policy has already shown up in the current summer transfer window. Most teams have turned to younger signings and steered clear of world football's biggest names.