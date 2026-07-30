Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli v Johor Darul Ta'zim: AFC Champions EliteGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Walid Al-Faraj attacks Newcastle over Yaissle, demands compensation for Al-Ahli

Transfers
Al Ahli
Newcastle United
M. Jaissle
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
England
Germany

The German coach shocked Al-Raqi with his decision to leave

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj launched a fierce attack on Newcastle United over their impending deal to sign German coach Matthias Jaissle, the current boss of Al-Ahli.

Press reports confirmed that Jaissle handed in his resignation at Al-Ahli on Thursday, ready to take charge of Newcastle United next season in place of former coach Eddie Howe.

Al-Farraj took to his personal account on "X", where he wrote: "The departure of the coach who won the AFC Champions League Elite two weeks before the start of the league is shocking news."

"Jaissle would not have found anyone to pay him 11 million dollars as a release clause except a club like Newcastle, and they may sign him for 12 million dollars, meaning 23 million dollars annually," he added. "Is this an investment method?"

His parting shot spelled it out: "The least courtesy to Al-Ahli is financial and moral compensation."

Club Friendlies
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Jaissle has been in charge of Al-Ahli since 2023. He led the club to the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive seasons and lifted the Saudi Super Cup with them after a full nine-year absence.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google