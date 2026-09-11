Waleed Al-Faraj breaks his silence: Al-Ittihad defied expectations and restored its prestige

Media personality Waleed Al-Farraj praised the 3-1 win Al-Ittihad secured over Al-Faisaly in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League. He stressed that the team have changed the image many expected of them before the season began. Some believed they would be no more than a "guest of honour", but the players refused to give in to disappointment and set about restoring the standing of the Dean.

Speaking on the "Rotana Sport with Waleed" programme, Al-Farraj said: "When Al-Ittihad wins, the mood is high", a reference to the happiness that sweeps through the Dean's supporters whenever their team win. Victory, he stressed, clearly shapes the atmosphere around the club.

Expectations before the season had not favoured Al-Ittihad, Al-Farraj explained. "It was expected to be a guest of honour this season and for criticism of the management to begin, but the players refused to be disheartened", he said, emphasising that the team answered on the pitch rather than in words.

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"A win brings a win", the Saudi media personality added, underlining how consecutive victories hand Al-Ittihad the confidence they need to press on, especially after settling the Al-Faisaly encounter three goals to one.

Those results, Al-Farraj pointed out, had restored hope to the club's supporters. "Al-Ittihad restores hope to the biggest stand in the Kingdom", he said, a message that captures the scale of the impact the recent wins have had on the Dean's fans, who are beginning to believe in their team's ability to compete once more.

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Al-Farraj also predicted a bigger turnout for Al-Ittihad's next match. "I expect the return of the crowd as usual in the first match at the Al-Inma Stadium", he said, with optimism building among supporters after the win over Al-Faisaly and ambitions climbing higher.

He closed on a personal note. "I love Al-Ittihad, and between me and it there is a lifetime's bond", he said, affirming his long attachment to the club and his special feelings towards the Dean, who continued their positive run and banked three more points with that 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly.