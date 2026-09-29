Viviano convinced: "If Ramos had played these six matches for Juventus, he would have scored five goals"

Emiliano Viviano, the former goalkeeper, spoke to Cronache di Spogliatoio about the displays of Goncalo Ramos, the Milan striker, who scored for Portugal in their second Nations League match in Norway during this international break: "They need to improve their possession. If you manage to keep the ball well and therefore push the line of play up the pitch, Gonçalo Ramos has less need to come back here to help you out and works more in the box where, among other things, I think he is strong. The other day in private I used this example, but I am firmly convinced of it: if Gonçalo Ramos had played these six matches with Juve, he would have scored five league goals, I’m telling you sincerely. Obviously Kolo Muani does a different job and all that you want, but Goncalo Ramos is strong in the box, he showed it with Portugal, also at the World Cup. Then he does a lot of work, he helps out; that work allows you to have important initial pressing and to push up, but the truth is that I expect a Milan side - and they still have not done it - who are dominant on the other side too. Who keep the ball a bit more, whereas now they play a lot in transition and vertically."