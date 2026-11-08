Vitesse have announced that their match against De Graafschap was called off on Sunday afternoon. Fans of the visiting club stopped their own team's bus, angry that they weren't allowed to attend.

Serious disturbances surrounding last year's meeting between the two sides led to a limit of 500 De Graafschap away fans for this weekend's fixture, down from the usual 800.

Under that decision, De Graafschap had to meet a number of "explicit safety conditions". These included allowing inspections of any fan display materials before supporters arrived.

Vitesse said police information and talks with De Graafschap revealed on Saturday evening that some supporters were refusing to comply. They reportedly insisted on bringing fan display materials in a way that breached the agreements made.

Fearing further disturbances, the local security authorities considered it irresponsible to admit away fans. "The local authorities fear a possibly serious disruption of public order and safety, both around the stadium and inside it," Vitesse wrote.

Ahmed Marcouch, the mayor of Arnhem, explained: "Football belongs to everyone. But hospitality is not a licence to disregard safety agreements. Over the past few weeks, we have given De Graafschap every opportunity, ample time and every means to ensure this match could take place safely with away fans present."

"Another attempt was made on Saturday to reach workable agreements. But if supporters say in advance that they do not want to abide by the conditions and their own club cannot guarantee that the agreements will be observed, then that is the end of it."