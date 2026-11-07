Violent brawl in the tunnel: security intervenes to separate Real Madrid and Valencia players

Real Madrid led Valencia at the break through goals from Valverde and Arda Guler at the Mestalla in the 12th round of the Spanish league. The first half also boiled over, with players from both sides clashing and trading insults as they headed down the tunnel.

Spanish radio station "Cope", as relayed by "Mundo Deportivo", reported that a brawl erupted between several players in the corridor leading to the dressing rooms. Security staff had to step in to pull the players apart and stop things escalating further.

Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger were at the centre of it for Real Madrid, the station claimed, after tension between the two teams simmered throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The flashpoint capped a fiery atmosphere inside the ground. Players from both sides had protested a string of refereeing calls, and the anger followed them off the pitch and into the tunnel.