Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, the Cape Verde star and one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 World Cup, is closing in on a move to Chile's Colo-Colo during the current transfer window, ready for a fresh chapter in his career.

Colo-Colo president Aníbal Mosa confirmed the deal for the 40-year-old is done. The goalkeeper will fly to Chile in the coming days to undergo medical tests before his official unveiling as a new member of the squad.

Speaking to France's RMC network, Mosa said: "Vozinha will become a Colo-Colo player. He will arrive in Chile soon, will undergo the necessary tests, and will then be officially presented at the Monumental stadium."

The switch follows recent links with a move to Inter Miami in the United States, where he would have played alongside Lionel Messi.

Vozinha stole the spotlight at the 2026 World Cup. His run of outstanding displays carried Cape Verde to the round of 32, the finest achievement in the national team's history, and the pick of the bunch was a clean sheet against Spain in the group stage. His side then bowed out narrowly to Argentina after extra time, going down 3-2.

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Born Josimar José Évora Dias, the goalkeeper carries a remarkable story. He did not sign the first professional contract of his career until he was 26, after spells in Cyprus, Slovakia, Moldova and Angola, before recently turning out for Portuguese second-division side Chaves.

Sporting logic drove the transfer, according to the Colo-Colo president. "From a sporting perspective, Vozinha is in excellent form, and that is why we decided to sign him," Mosa said.

His rewards went well beyond the pitch. Striking performances turned him into a fan phenomenon, and backing from the famous Brazilian content creator Casimiro sent his popularity soaring. His Instagram following jumped from around 50,000 to nearly 30 million within a few weeks.