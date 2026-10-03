Vinícius tops the list: four question marks facing Mourinho after the international break

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho will face four tactical question marks after the end of the current international break: the right-back position, central defence, the double pivot, and the front line, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Mourinho's starting line-up has begun to take shape, but several decisions remain pending. The international break leaves the Portuguese with open files that could reshape his side when competition resumes.

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The first file concerns the right-back slot, where Dumfries appears to hold a relative edge over Arnold. The Dutchman fits Mourinho's physical philosophy particularly well, and he returns from the break after a prominent role with his national team.

Arnold, by contrast, offers different solutions when the team needs to build play from the back. His persistent flaw remains his defensive lapses, a point that counts especially against him with Mourinho.

In central defence, circumstances play a role no less than the manager's decisions. Konate and Huijsen are heading towards being the primary pairing, but injuries and suspensions restrict this position considerably.

Doubt lingers over the condition in which Militao will return. The Brazilian has begun training with the group and is closing in on a comeback, which could reorder the priorities here. If he regains his level, there is no doubt that Militao is the best central defender in the team, according to "Sport".

The pivot: security without creativity

The double pivot raises further doubts. Valverde and Tchouameni give the team good coverage and defensive security, but the pairing may strip Real Madrid of creativity in possession, a problem they have suffered from for several seasons and one closely linked to the French and Uruguayan duo. Bernardo Silva represents the different quality the midfield needs, although his role is still very far from what was expected so far, and his limited participation with Portugal suggests he is not at his best physically.

The attack: Guler and Diomande knock on the door

Most intriguing of all is the front line, where its two protagonists, Arda Guler and Diomande, are demanding more space. Guler has become an indispensable source of creativity. Diomande, meanwhile, is proving he can already provide what the team needs, and his minutes in the Madrid derby, at least, give the white fans hope.

The problem is that fielding both requires dropping another element, and here the untouchable names emerge. From a purely footballing perspective, attention turns to Vinicius, after a start far below his usual level. Mourinho has defended him publicly, insisting that recovering his scoring instinct is a matter of time. The reality is that all eyes are on the Brazilian.

A difficult October, given the strength of the fixtures, will help clarify the direction in which Real Madrid are heading under Mourinho's leadership.







