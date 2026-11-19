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In Brazil, Vinicius Junior said what he could not say in Madrid: a frank admission that shook Real Madrid fans and revealed a summer that was anything but ordinary. Less training, lost focus and a personal life that turned everything upside down.

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What did Vinicius mean when he said he hadn't looked after himself this summer? It's the question everyone in Spain is asking after the Brazilian star's latest comments, in which he addressed a dip in form that has drawn plenty of criticism: "I ended up training less than in recent years."

The Real Madrid forward admitted he hadn't prepared properly this summer and that it had affected him at the start of the season. But the full story runs deeper than a few missed training sessions.

Speaking on Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", journalist Gonzalo Alvarez said Real Madrid's number 7 had been "extremely distracted" in recent months.

The club had their own worries too, Alvarez said: "There was also concern within the club because his partner was coming to Madrid accompanied by a large number of people, which was distracting the player."

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It isn't the first time he has discussed Vinicius Junior's private life. On previous shows, the Spanish journalist had said the club were worried about him.

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This time he went into more detail: "It was an exceptional summer for him because of the contract renewal issue. He was very disappointed by what happened at the World Cup, and his summer holiday was longer than usual."

He added: "Then he became caught up in his personal life, as he had a turbulent relationship with his former partner, from whom he separated a few days ago, which included public statements on social media."

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And he returned to the club's concerns: "There was also some concern within the club because his partner was going to come to Madrid accompanied by a large number of people, which caused the player to be distracted."

Vinicius's life off the pitch appears to be a major worry for the club. Since the split, though, things have gradually started to get back on track, according to Gonzalo Alvarez.

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He stressed: "The player is now calmer. He is living a more organised and peaceful life, but it is true that he went through a very difficult summer in that respect. He was extremely distracted."

What puzzles Gonzalo Alvarez is where Vinicius chose to say all this: in Brazil, on international duty, rather than in Madrid. As he put it: "I don't think he would have made these comments to the Madrid press. Here, people would attack him fiercely. He is acknowledging that he did not look after himself during the summer."

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He went on: "A Real Madrid player, who renewed his contract until 2032 for a huge sum, demanding a salary close to Mbappe's, is saying that he did not look after himself well enough as a professional footballer, and that he did not deliver the performances a player should."

Vini returns this week from a four-match suspension, having scored four goals for his country. Now comes a decisive test: proving he isn't the same player who joined the Bernabeu in September.

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Gonzalo Alvarez signed off in his corner: "I am the first to want the great Vinicius back, because he is an amazing player. I trust him, and so does the rest of the team."