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Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Vinícius returns and Valverde left out: Mourinho announces Real Madrid line-up for AEK Athens clash

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
J. Mourinho
Vinicius Junior
F. Valverde
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Brazil
Uruguay

Militão appears in the heart of the defence: Dumfries leads the right flank

Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid starting line-up to face Greece's AEK Athens on Wednesday evening, in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Vinicius Junior returns to the side and takes the captain's armband, back from the domestic suspension that kept him out of La Liga action.

The Brazilian winger keeps his place at European level after also featuring against Germany's Leipzig in the third round.

Alongside him comes another Brazilian back from a lengthy injury lay-off. Eder Militao partners Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Captain Fede Valverde drops to the bench. Mourinho has opted to rest him after a run of games at right-back, turning instead to Dutchman Denzel Dumfries down the right flank.

Fifth in the league phase table with 9 points, Real Madrid can close in on leaders Paris Saint-Germain and their perfect record with victory today.

Real Madrid's line-up for the AEK Athens match:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

Defence: Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella.

Midfield: Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

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