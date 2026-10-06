Vinicius Junior has suffered a fresh blow off the pitch. His market value has dropped to 130 million euros, according to the latest update of player valuations on the Transfermarkt website, leaving him tenth among the most expensive players in the world. The timing stings: new team-mate Diomande continues his notable rise and edges ever closer to surpassing the Brazilian star.

Transfermarkt's latest ranking cut Vinicius from 140 to 130 million euros. He had peaked at 200 million between 2024 and 2025 before sliding into a downward trajectory in recent months.

A modest start to the season for Vinicius has driven the decline, pushing him further from the summit. Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland sit top on 220 million euros apiece, with Kylian Mbappe third on 200 million.

Fourth place belongs to Michael Olise on 180 million euros, followed by Jude Bellingham on 160 million and Pedri on 150 million. Joao Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha are each valued at 140 million euros, with Vinicius just behind in tenth.

Slipping from the top is only half the problem. Vinicius now risks dropping out of the top ten altogether, after the market value of Ivorian Diomande, who joined Real Madrid this summer, jumped from 90 to 120 million euros in the latest update.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Just 10 million euros now separate the pair. Diomande sits one step from catching his Brazilian team-mate, and the sharp rise in his latest valuation hints he could overtake Vinicius if the current curve holds.