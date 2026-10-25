



Whether Vincent Kompany will watch his team's match away to second-placed SC Freiburg on Bundesliga matchday 7 from hospital remains unclear. The Bayern Munich coach is there undergoing thorough examinations following his collapse on Friday.

"The feedback is very positive at the moment. He is stable and feels well. He is a little better. Further examinations are being carried out, but the initial feedback is very positive," said assistant coach Aaron Danks, who is standing in for Kompany on the touchline until his return, before Bayern's match away to SC Freiburg.

For now, those in charge at the German record champions want Kompany to think about football as little as possible.

According to Christian Falk, the head of football at BILD and a long-standing Bayern reporter, the club has explicitly instructed everyone visiting Kompany not to talk to him about football. They want him to focus solely on his recovery, with conversations kept personal rather than work-related.

On Saturday, Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeneß was among those who visited Kompany. He brought a bag of food from the Munich delicatessen Feinkost Käfer. Danks also said he had spoken to Kompany on the phone exclusively about personal matters.

Players and staff had reportedly worried about Kompany for some time

Another report by Germany's largest daily newspaper suggested on Saturday that Bayern Munich players and staff had grown increasingly concerned in recent weeks about the coach's work ethic and work-life balance. According to the report, Kompany had been working too much, drinking too much coffee, exercising too little and taking on too many tasks.

The Belgian had also prepared for and overseen the recent Champions League matches against Viking Stavanger and FC Arsenal and the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig, despite having caught a persistent and "hefty" virus, as Kompany himself described it.

"It really isn't easy to get Vincent to rest," said assistant coach Aaron Danks, who stood in for Kompany at the press conference last Tuesday before the match against Arsenal. Danks will also stand in for Kompany on the Bayern bench until further notice.

"As a coach, you always want to do everything and take care of everything. I caught a pretty hefty virus. Of course, I didn't listen to my body," Kompany himself said after the match against Arsenal. "And then, at some point, my body said: 'Stop now, lad!' But of course I feel better, otherwise I wouldn't be here." Two days later, Kompany collapsed. Bayern's board member for sport Max Eberl said it could be weeks before he returns to the bench.

How much is Kompany asking of himself?

Those words reflect the former world-class defender's work ethic. Even as a player, Kompany pushed his body relentlessly. He played through injuries and did not take it easy after serious injuries either, returning to the pitch as quickly as possible time and again. His father Pierre Kompany told the news magazine Der Spiegel as part of an extensive profile of the Bayern coach that Kompany spends up to 14 hours at Bayern's training ground. Pierre Kompany told BILD that his son works up to 18 hours and sees little of his three children during the week.

Bayern Munich's board member for sport Max Eberl also said on Saturday that Kompany was "an incredible personality, such an unbelievable worker who then goes beyond that point too". He meant it as a compliment. That had "to some extent been lost in our society, but there are still people like that who say: 'I want to get on with things, I want to do things'".

Kompany attributes his work ethic to his migrant background and believes he has to work twice as hard as everyone else. From what is known, he has now asked too much of himself. His bosses' instruction to visitors not to talk about football is intended to give him a chance to rest.



