Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Reports about Nicolás Pépé emerged from Spain on Sunday evening. The Villarreal forward missed five matches in October after eye surgery, which those reports linked to the solar eclipse on 12 August. Villarreal say the claim is nonsense.

The solar eclipse was visible across large parts of the world, but nowhere as clearly as in Spain. DAZN reported that Pépé could not resist looking directly at it without special glasses that day.

According to the outlet's report, looking without protective glasses had serious consequences for Pépé and forced him to undergo eye surgery.

Pépé played in almost every match after 12 August, often as a starter. He regularly contributed goals and assists for both his club and his country, Ivory Coast.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Pépé was unexpectedly absent against Real Madrid on 10 October. Villarreal said at the time that he was undergoing eye surgery they had planned long in advance.

Related Topics

Next matches SLP Champions League 12:45 VIL Watch

He missed the following four matches too, then played 90 minutes on his return in the Copa del Rey. According to DAZN , his absence was down to the African's reckless action, prompting Villarreal to issue another statement.

"In response to recent reports in various media outlets, Villarreal CF wish to make clear that claims linking Nicolas Pépé’s eye surgery to watching the solar eclipse are completely false," write LaLiga’s tenth-placed side.

Advertisement

"The procedure had already been scheduled for reasons entirely unrelated to this event. The club calls for accuracy and responsibility in reporting on matters concerning the health of their players," Villarreal conclude.

Pépé and Villarreal had little to celebrate on the pitch either. At Camp Nou, they had been well on course for victory. El Submarino Amarillo led 2-0 for a long time thanks to early goals, but eventually lost 3-2 . Pépé came on with a quarter of an hour remaining and his side trailing 3-2.