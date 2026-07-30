Viewers stunned by Míchel’s bizarre press conference: ‘Ajax must sack her immediately’

Ajax booked their place in the third qualifying round of the Conference League in convincing fashion on Thursday evening with a 4-1 win over FK Vojvodina, as Oscar Gloukh stole the show with a perfect hat-trick. Afterwards, coach Míchel’s first press conference at the Johan Cruijff ArenA turned into a stilted affair, with the interpreter’s laboured translation standing out in particular. Viewers have been complaining en masse about the woman on X.

Míchel opened the press conference in Spanish because he does not yet feel comfortable enough to speak English at length. The interpreter then delivered a particularly laboured translation into Dutch, after which the Spaniard eventually chose to answer some of the questions himself in English. That too visibly proved difficult.

Social media quickly lit up in response to the press conference. On X, many viewers voiced their frustration with the translation, with several users feeling the interpreter did not have enough knowledge of football to properly convey Míchel’s explanation.

"They would have been better off using Sam van Royen (presenter at Ziggo Sport, ed.) as the translator. The interpreter is struggling to translate tactical explanations," one supporter writes. Another viewer is just as critical: "They should leave this interpreter at home next time. She clearly knows nothing about football."

"It would seem quite useful to me if Ajax used an interpreter who understands the game during a press conference. This really is not acceptable," reads one widely shared reaction. Another supporter writes: "Painfully bad interpreter at Ajax. If you’re going to translate, make sure you at least know the football terms and positions."

Others, though, could at least see the funny side. "I’m getting a very uncomfortable feeling in the pit of my stomach from this press conference," someone writes with laughing emojis, while another cynically remarks: "The press conference is going really smoothly." Yet another Ajax fan sums it up briefly: "An interpreter who understands nothing about football... Well done, Ajax."

Criticism kept coming thick and fast. "What an insanely bad interpreter during Míchel’s press conference," writes one supporter, while another wonders aloud: "Does this interpreter actually speak Spanish at all?" There were also calls for quick action: "I’d replace that interpreter very quickly. She clearly understands little about football and really translates badly too."