Zamalek ground out a narrow win over Petrol Asyut, a single unanswered goal settling Tuesday's clash at Borg El Arab Stadium in the seventh round of the Egyptian league.

Ahmed Sherif struck the only goal in the 26th minute to hand Zamalek a first-half lead. The white team clung to that advantage until the final whistle, holding firm as Petrol Asyut pushed again and again for an equaliser.

Petrol Asyut almost drew level moments after the restart. A cross found their striker, who fired towards goal, only for Mohamed Awad to pull off a stunning block. Ahmed Fatouh then raced back to clear off the line, sparing Zamalek a certain goal in the 46th minute.

Awad was at it again in the 58th minute. He kept out a powerful strike from Shi Bondi inside the box, after a stray pass from Mostafa El Zenari, to protect his side's slender lead.

The victory lifts Zamalek to 16 points from 7 matches, built on 5 wins, one draw and one defeat. That leaves them third, level on points with second-placed Al Ahly, who have played 6 matches, and two behind leaders Pyramids on 18 points from 6 games.

Petrol Asyut, meanwhile, stay stuck on 5 points from 7 matches after one win, two draws and 4 defeats, leaving them 16th in the table.







