Arsenal returned with three precious points from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, beating hosts Napoli by a single goal when the sides met today, Wednesday, in the first round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Martin Odegaard settled it in the 75th minute. Zubimendi slipped the ball to the captain near the edge of Napoli's penalty area, and Odegaard let it run in front of him before lashing a powerful left-footed shot off the left post and into the net.









That win lifted Arsenal to three points and 12th in the standings, level with the teams above them but behind on goal difference. Napoli remain pointless in 30th.

The Gunners dominated the first half, taking 13 shots to set a new club record for the first half of an away match in the Champions League, according to The Sun.

Arsenal took the initiative to break through their opponents' defences, while Allegri's side dropped back and looked to counter.

Saka flashed some flair in Arsenal's first real chance, but his overhead kick caused no real problem before his cross reached Eze, who headed it back to Merino. The Spaniard then wasted a golden opportunity to break the deadlock with a header from close range.

Politano and De Bruyne both had sights of goal for Napoli, yet neither could seriously test Raya.

Just before the interval, Odegaard fed Saka, who burst forward powerfully but sent the ball over the crossbar.

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The second half followed the same pattern, though the attacks came closer to goal, with Arsenal firmly on top.

Odegaard's opener boosted the visitors' confidence and they pushed for a second, while Napoli chased an equaliser in vain.

Deep into stoppage time, Zubimendi struck a powerful shot that rebounded straight to Havertz, who bundled it in only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. The match ended in a precious win for the Gunners by a single goal.