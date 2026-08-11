Vinicius Junior is turning heads again on the Real Madrid training pitch. The Brazilian struck a stunning goal in the club's latest session, finishing with the outside of his boot.

He controlled the ball superbly before curling in a shot with the outside of his foot that nestled into the net. It was a moment that laid bare the winger's quality and his knack for finishing in unconventional ways.

Posted by the popular programme El Chiringuito on X, the clip lands as Vinicius gears up for a new season under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. The player has returned to training during the pre-season preparation period.

Los Blancos have settled their Brazilian star's future once and for all in recent days. They announced an extension to Vinicius Junior's contract until 30 June 2032, drawing a line under the controversy that had swirled around him.

Mourinho is banking on Vinicius as one of his sharpest attacking weapons next season, particularly as the Portuguese looks to build a side capable of competing hard across every competition.

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