



The Netherlands claimed their first win under new manager Xavi Hernández on Sunday evening, beating Serbia 2-1 in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.









Meex Meerdink put the Dutch ahead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute. Hosts Serbia hit back through Luka Jović in the 43rd.

Meerdink had the final say, restoring the lead in the 69th minute to hand his side three precious points.









Victory sent the Netherlands top of Group Two in League A on four points, awaiting the outcome of tonight's clash between Greece, on three points, and Germany, on one. Serbia stay rooted to the bottom without a single point.









Xavi had begun his Dutch reign with a 1-1 draw against Germany in the first round.

That game marked Jürgen Klopp's first official outing in charge of Germany, and Xavi Hernández's debut with the Netherlands.

The Greeks, meanwhile, snatched a precious win from Serbia's den last time out. They turned the game on its head in the dying seconds to seal a 2-1 victory and top the group at the time on three points.