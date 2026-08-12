Barcelona have officially unveiled their new third kit for the 2026-27 season, with the club travelling back in time to the 1990s.

The new design aims to celebrate "a unique story that only Barcelona can tell: the story of youngsters who grew up as fans and players of the club before becoming the players who defend its colours today", according to Barcelona's official website.

Fans can buy the new shirt from today, Wednesday 12 August, at Barcelona and Nike physical and online stores. Other stores will stock it from 17 August.

According to the club's statement: "This classic shirt design, inspired by the mid-1990s, revives one of the club's most iconic designs. Light green and dark grey dominate the two sides of the shirt, separated by a zigzag line, with the Spotify logo in the centre, the Nike logo at the top right, and the Barcelona Foundation logo on the back."

It added: "The shirt is made using jacquard technology and Nike Aero-Fit technology, which enhances airflow to keep players cool when temperatures rise."





A special campaign: Barcelona is not just a crest

A campaign runs alongside the third kit, carrying the slogan "Culers (the fans) before they were players" and highlighting the special relationship between Barcelona and the players who grew up connected to the club, particularly the graduates of La Masia.

These players wore Barcelona's colours and backed the club from the stands and school pitches, the campaign points out, dreaming of the crest long before they broke into the first team.

Childhood dreams meet the players' reality today, the message being that for its own, the Barcelona crest is not merely the badge of a club they joined but part of a feeling they grew up with. The kit launch video hammers the idea home by drawing on phrases from Barcelona's anthem, affirming that the campaign's protagonists did not only represent the club on the pitch but stood among its fans from childhood.