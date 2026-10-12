Cristiano Ronaldo had a surprise in store for the Al Nassr faithful after the win over Uzbek side Neftchi. The Portuguese captain made a point of showing his attachment to Saudi Arabia with a gesture that caught the eye, coming amid the circumstances and developments the region has witnessed in recent times.

Al Nassr won 3-1 on Monday evening in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite, with Ronaldo chipping in by scoring the second goal in the 42nd minute. Angelo had opened the scoring, and Neftchi defender Buyan Siger turned the ball into his own net in the second half.

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Cameras picked him out before kick-off kissing the Saudi flag on the Al Nassr shirt, a notable scene that spoke to his appreciation for the country where he has played his football since joining the ranks of "Al Alami". After the final whistle, he underlined that stance in another way.

Mid-celebration, Ronaldo asked the fans for a scarf bearing the Saudi flag and draped it over his shoulders. The act came in conjunction with the recent regional developments, and it gave his celebration a dimension beyond the joy of victory and three points in the continental competition.

That combination of celebrating a win and declaring his attachment to the Kingdom did not go unnoticed, at a time when the side is seeking to continue its Asian campaign with positive results. The images told their own story. Ronaldo's presence on Saudi pitches is not limited to what he produces inside the green rectangle, but extends to gestures that grab the interest of fans and followers.







