Video: surprise comments from Ibrahim Hassan about Salah and El Shenawy

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Egypt's team manager reveals the truth about travelling to Turkey

Advertisement

Ibrahim Hassan, the Egypt national team's manager, has revealed the truth behind recent reports that Egypt's coaching staff wanted to travel to Turkey to watch one of the matches of national team captain Mohamed Salah with his side Trabzonspor.

Those reports framed the trip as a peace mission between the coaching staff and Salah, following the crisis that erupted when the captain was hauled off against Angola at the start of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Salah walked away from the Egypt camp after that match. He sat out the South Sudan qualifier and missed the following friendly against South Africa too.

Speaking on ON Sport, Ibrahim Hassan denied there was anything official about a trip to Turkey.

Advertisement Advertisement

His answer was broader than the question. The staff would not hold back from supporting any professional player, he insisted, and following players is not limited to one particular country. The national team cares about standing by all of its players.

Related Topics

Next matches TRS Super Lig 13:00 BJK

Hassan said of the circulating reports about travelling to watch Salah in Turkey: "This matter does not exist, I only read about it."

He added: "If the opportunity arose, not just to travel to Turkey but also to England to watch Marmoush as well, or anyone else, (we would have no objection). We care about standing by all the players."

Advertisement

The manager also tackled the row over head coach Hossam Hassan's comments about Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, calling for forgiveness and stressing how much the national team values what the keeper has given.

Ibrahim Hassan said: "Mohamed El Shenawy is a big name, and he made history in the service of the Egypt national team."

Advertisement

Hossam Hassan had called El Shenawy a "finished" player and said he had backed him through a period of poor form by picking him for the national team. Ibrahim Hassan's response: "Some people latch on to particular words in order to stir up controversy, even though the matter is simpler than that," stressing the need for forgiveness in dealing with such situations.