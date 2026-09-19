Video: Sundowns fans mock Al Ahly with a Saudi phrase!

Mamelodi Sundowns fans turned their fire on Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup clash between the two sides, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for "the Elegant One". The African champions went ahead, Al-Ahli hit back to level, then the hosts struck again to win it.

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A video clip doing the rounds from the Sundowns stands shows one fan holding a banner carrying a sarcastic phrase in Arabic: "The shame of relegation will never be erased". Those words have followed Al-Ahli around Saudi football in recent years, a taunt referencing the team's relegation to the First Division in 2022.

Sundowns supporters seized on the phrase amid the atmosphere of the match. It struck a nerve on social media, above all because it surfaced inside the stands of a South African club aimed at a Saudi side, lending the scene a different flavour and reviving one of the most famous jibes rival fans have thrown at Al-Ahli.

Off the pitch and on it, the night unravelled for Al-Ahli. Unable to hold their draw, they watched Sundowns retake the lead and close out an important victory, another defeat for the Saudi side in their run through the tournament.

Saudi football fans quickly passed the moment around, relishing the irony of a phrase born from domestic rivalries reaching the stands of an African fixture. Al-Ahli's defeat came wrapped in a supporter moment that sparked plenty of reaction once the final whistle blew.







