Sergej Savić broke Al-Fayha's resistance on Thursday evening. The Serbia man opened the scoring for Al-Hilal in the second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, putting "the Boss" ahead away from home and registering his first goal of the season.

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Al-Hilal struck in the 31st minute. Crysencio Summerville unleashed a powerful shot that Panama's Orlando Mosquera, the Al-Fayha goalkeeper, could only parry, and the ball dropped in front of Savić. He followed it straight into the net, punishing the rebound in ruthless fashion.

The goal carried special significance for Savić. It was his first in an Al-Hilal shirt this season, and he earned it by timing his run into the box perfectly to hand his team a fresh advantage.

That strike did more than put Al-Hilal in front. It also added a telling number to the Serbian's record against Al-Fayha, one of the Saudi sides most vulnerable to Savić since he arrived in the Roshn League.

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His latest goal took Savić's tally against Al-Fayha to three. That leaves them level with Al-Nassr as the joint-second Saudi clubs to have conceded the most goals to the Al-Hilal midfielder, behind the team most exposed to his scoring touch.

Savić scored at a crucial moment and chalked up another mark in his meetings with Al-Fayha. He handed Al-Hilal an early edge in the second round and opened his season by proving he can turn up in the final third despite being one of the key men in midfield.