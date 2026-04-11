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Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Video: Salah rediscovers his form with a superb goal against Fulham

Liverpool vs Fulham
Liverpool
Fulham
Premier League
M. Salah
England
Egypt

The Egyptian star has now gone two Premier League games without finding the net.

Mohamed Salah rediscovered his scoring touch in the Premier League, netting a superb goal for Liverpool against Fulham in Tuesday’s 32nd-round clash at Anfield.

Liverpool went into the contest under intense pressure, knowing only a win would keep their slim Champions League hopes alive, and they headed into the interval two goals to the good thanks to their star men.

The Egyptian star collected a pass from teammate Cody Gakpo in the 40th minute and curled a beautiful effort past German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, as fans roared “The Egyptian King”.

His previous league goal had come on matchday 29, in the 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton.

He had been rested for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, a 2-0 loss, but manager Arne Slot draftedhim straight back into the starting line-up when it mattered most.

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Premier League
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
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