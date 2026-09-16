Ange Postecoglou leapt to the defence of his captain Cristiano Ronaldo in a fiery exchange with a reporter after Al-Nassr's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain.

The Saudi Pro League champions began their AFC Champions League Elite campaign in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, and it went badly wrong. The heavy loss brought them crashing back down to earth after a strong start to the season.

Ronaldo, who has scored three goals in six matches, struggled to make an impact and drew fierce criticism in the post-match press conference.

According to English newspaper the "Daily Mail", a Saudi reporter asked Postecoglou whether Ronaldo's place in the starting line-up was holding the team back, claiming that while he was not entirely a burden, the legendary striker "does not benefit the team".

Postecoglou hit back: "Cristiano has already scored three goals. His preparation period was limited. It is not about the players. The players are giving their all and they are top-class players with wonderful character".

He continued: "The responsibility falls on me, but you should not say that about someone who is still a role model for everyone".

"You have to be careful when you say things like this about people who have built their career on making every sacrifice to keep playing," he went on. "You can criticise me, no problem".

Still the reporter pressed on, insisting Ronaldo had not done "anything". Postecoglou shot back: "He did not do anything? You are watching a different match to me".

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