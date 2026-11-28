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Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming despite his side's win over Al-Hazem in the Roshn Saudi League.

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Al-Nassr beat hosts Al-Hazem 1-0 on Saturday at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

After the final whistle, journalist Ratiban Al-Dosari posted a video on his personal X account showing an angry Ronaldo standing on the side of the pitch.

The Portuguese star was talking to himself and gesturing in frustration as Al-Hazem players came over to greet him at the end of the game.

Ronaldo drew a blank, stalling his pursuit of a 1,000th career goal. No player in history has reached that milestone. He remains on 987.

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His Roshn Saudi League tally is stuck at nine, leaving him second in this season's scoring charts, a full five goals behind Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney.

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Instead, the winner came from Al-Nassr's other Portuguese player, midfielder Samu Costa. In the 25th minute, after a spell of confusion in the box, the ball reached him in front of an empty goal.

The referee awarded the goal, but the video assistant referee (VAR) stepped in to review the incident. In the 26th minute the check confirmed it, and the Al-Nassr players could celebrate taking the lead away from home.

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The goal mattered far beyond the scoreline. Opta, the football statistics specialists, revealed that Al-Nassr have become the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches, a record no club had previously reached in the competition.

According to Opta, the historic run began in December 2023 against Al-Riyadh. Al-Nassr kept finding the net game after game until they brought up 100 against Al-Hazem.

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It's a mark of the attacking consistency Al-Nassr have sustained over a long period, and of their ability to find a way to goal against all kinds of opponents, both at home and away. No other team in the competition's history has achieved anything like it.

Al-Nassr certainly have the firepower. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads a group of big attacking names that includes his compatriot João Félix and Senegal's Sadio Mané, with other players also helping to sustain the team's threat in front of goal.

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So Samu Costa's strike against Al-Hazem became a historic milestone in Al-Nassr's Roshn League story. It didn't just put his side ahead. It sealed a scoring feat no other team has managed since the Saudi Pro League began.