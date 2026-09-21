Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-HKG-KSA-SUPER CUP-NASSR-ITTIHADAFP
GOAL
Translated by

Video: Ronaldo's looks summed up Jesus's first appearance with Portugal

Portugal vs Wales
Portugal
Wales
UEFA Nations League A
Norway vs Portugal
Norway
C. Ronaldo
J. Jesus
Portugal
Wales
Norway

What happened?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the Portugal national team, drew intense attention during the appearance of Jorge Jesus, the new manager, at his first training session with "the Brazil of Europe".

Jesus knows Ronaldo well. He oversaw the forward's training at Al-Nassr last season and led him to the Roshn League title, before leaving to take charge of Portugal and calling up "the Don" for his first camp.

Read also.. Saudi Arabia before the Gulf Cup 27: Iraq a historic stumbling block and Kuwait and Oman within reach

Portugal's account on the "X" platform posted a video of that first session, and as Jesus addressed the players inside the gym, Ronaldo turned to teammate Diogo Dalot, smiling in clear admiration for the words of "the Portuguese veteran".

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

The two men share a wonderful relationship, one that took root during Jesus's spell at Al-Nassr, where "the Don" played a key role in bringing him to lead "Al-Alami" with a single phone call.

Jesus is expected to lead Portugal in the first two matches of the UEFA Nations League against Wales and Norway on 24 and 27 September respectively.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google