Video: Ronaldo insists the rivalry with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly is far from over, and his side is ready for the decisive stages

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Saudi side Al-Nassr, says his team is making steady progress this season and stresses the need to keep performing at the same level to reach its goals.

Ronaldo scored as Al-Nassr cruised to a 2-0 win over Al-Akhdoud in Matchday 28 of the Roshen Professional League.

Speaking to Saudi network “Thamania”, the captain said: “We are in a good run and delivered an outstanding performance today, crowned by two goals, but the key is consistency; the season is still long and nothing is decided at this early stage.”

Read also: League title celebrations: Al-Nassr breaks its own record thanks to Ronaldo

Addressing earlier injuries to Mohammed Simakan and Sadio Mané, the Portuguese star insisted that such setbacks are part of the game and that the squad’s depth can cover any absence.

“The spirit within the team is fantastic, and everyone supports one another; moreover, the return of players such as Iñigo Martínez gives us an extra boost at this stage.”

Looking ahead, he acknowledged that forthcoming fixtures against Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli will be even tougher, stressing, “We must take each match as it comes and remain fully focused to achieve the best results.”

He concluded: “The schedule is packed, so recovery is key, then we get straight back to work. We’re pleased with our progress, but tomorrow we start preparing for the next game.”

The win takes Al-Nassr to 73 points, keeping the pressure on their rivals as the title race enters its final stages.







