Pyramids ran riot at Al-Jaish, romping to a 4-1 win with a ruthless attacking display that left their hosts chasing shadows.

The game was played at the Military Sports Authority Stadium in Cairo in the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Mohanad Lasheen set the tone early. The forward struck with his right foot from inside the box in the sixth minute, pouncing on a Walid El Karti corner.

It barely took a few minutes for Mostafa Zeko to double the lead, adding a second in the 15th minute.

Al-Jaish hit back through Ahmed Tarek in the 34th minute. He glanced a well-placed header home from inside the box after a Khaled Abu Ziada cross.

Pyramids almost restored their two-goal cushion before the break, but VAR chalked off a Youssef Obama effort in the 41st minute.

The second half brought more of the same pressure from Pyramids. Al-Jaish spurned the chance to level in the 51st minute when a thunderous Ahmed Tarek drive from outside the box smacked the crossbar.

Mahmoud Saber then killed the game off in the 77th minute, rifling a rocket off his right foot from outside the area.

VAR handed Pyramids a penalty in the 85th minute after Yahya Mostafa handled inside the box, and Mahmoud Zalaka tucked it away in the 89th to make it four.

The win takes Pyramids to 21 points and top of the table, five clear of second-placed Al-Ahly, who face El Kanah tomorrow in the same round. Al-Jaish stay on 7 points in 15th.



