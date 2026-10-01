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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Video: Portugal open the post-Ronaldo era with a goal and an assist from his replacement

Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
C. Ronaldo
G. Ramos
Denmark
Portugal

Portugal led in the first half

João Cancelo put Portugal ahead against Denmark on Thursday evening, striking in the 13th minute at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen as the two sides met in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

Gonçalo Ramos turned provider for the opener. The forward has stepped into Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes at the head of Portugal's attack.

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The hosts hit back in the 23rd minute. Mikkel Damsgaard levelled with a superb strike from inside the penalty area.

Ramos restored Portugal's lead almost immediately. In the 25th minute he exchanged passes with Bruno Fernandes, surged towards goal and placed a well-struck finish into the net.

Ronaldo had already walked away from the national team's camp after tension with the technical staff over his omission from the last match against Norway. Press reports spoke of the end of his international career.

Portugal arrived top of Group 4 in League A, sitting on 6 points after wins over Wales and Norway. Denmark had 3.


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