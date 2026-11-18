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He did not wait long, nor did he ask for time to get acquainted. In his first appearance at Carrington, Mauricio Pochettino sent a direct message to Manchester United fans, a message containing just one promise: "fighting until the end".

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Mauricio Pochettino has sent his first message to Manchester United supporters, promising them an exceptional season despite the team's difficult position in the Premier League.

United released a short promotional clip of Pochettino's first meeting at Carrington on Wednesday evening, and it got the fans buzzing.

Pochettino landed in the United Kingdom on Wednesday after an overnight flight following his final match with the US national team. There was no time to rest: he went straight into his new club.

After meeting Manchester United staff and officials, he gave a brief address to the fans via the club's social media channels. In his first message, the Argentinian said: "Hello guys. I'm really looking forward to meeting you. I've heard a lot of wonderful things about you."

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He added: "I hope we can achieve every happiness. By working and communicating together, this season will be special, supporting our players and motivating them to give their very best on the pitch to achieve the results we deserve."

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The message lands with Manchester United staring at relegation. They could be bottom of the table before kick-off at Anfield next Sunday if Crystal Palace and Sunderland win.

United sacked Michael Carrick ten months after he took charge as Ruben Amorim's successor. Their last Premier League win came 80 days ago, on 30 August. That figure tells you the scale of the crisis.

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Pochettino's job is to drag Manchester United out of the relegation battle. Champions League qualification looks almost impossible: the team have collected only eight points from ten matches.

United sit ten points adrift of the top four of Arsenal, Manchester City, Brighton and Liverpool, while his former club Chelsea are fifth with a gap of just two points.

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Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox welcomed the former Chelsea manager to the club's Carrington training ground, before he met a number of his new players.

Pochettino takes his first full training session tomorrow, but the work has already started. His trusted assistant, Jesús Pérez, arrived in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday to lay the groundwork.

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Goalkeeping coach Toni Jiménez and Pochettino's son and fitness coach Sebastiano came with Pérez. The trio worked with the non-international players while the new manager prepared to take charge.

It's a huge challenge. Pochettino becomes Manchester United's ninth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, which shows just how much instability the club have endured in recent years.

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Following the Argentinian's arrival, Manchester United parted ways with five members of the coaching and backroom staff: assistant manager Steve Holland, coaches Jonny Evans, Jonathan Woodgate and Travis Binnion, and goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson.