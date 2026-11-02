Al-Ahli's goalless draw with Qatar's Al-Sadd in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite did not pass quietly in the home camp. One angry moment stole the attention: English striker Ivan Toney clashing with his Ukrainian teammate Artem Bondarenko.

Read also.. Video: João Félix weaves his magic with Al-Nassr with exciting contributions and figures

A video clip from the stands captured Toney's fury during one passage of play. He tried to take a throw-in quickly, demanding Bondarenko run into space behind the defence, but the Ukrainian's movement didn't match what the striker wanted.

Toney looked furious. He shouted in his teammate's face and threw his arms around in frustration, while Bondarenko stood stunned at the reaction, a moment that laid bare the tension on the pitch.

This was no fleeting objection to one wrong run. It came in a match where Al-Ahli toiled without ever turning pressure into goals, leaving them with a single point when they needed all three. That frustration fed the flashpoints between the players.

Bondarenko has drawn criticism for his form at Al-Ahli lately. He has failed to deliver the value expected since arriving, and his inclusion has become a talking point among supporters, especially as the attack has misfired in recent matches.

Toney's outburst may say plenty about the frustration at wasted chances and movements. Yet it cannot be stated for certain that his anger stems from his teammate's broader form, since the moment itself was a direct objection to one specific tactical situation during a throw-in.