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Video: Ollie's goal sparks Zidane's fury

Belgium vs France
Belgium
France
UEFA Nations League A
Z. Zidane
M. Olise
Belgium
France

Overwhelming joy for the France coach at the last-gasp goal

Michael Olise struck in the 88th minute to send Zinedine Zidane into raptures against Belgium on Monday evening. The Bayern Munich star's decisive goal handed Les Bleus a thrilling win in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

Zidane could not contain himself the moment Belgium's net rippled. France's head coach sprinted the length of the technical area and lashed a stray ball in front of him, a celebration that laid bare his delight at a goal that snatched a precious victory in the closing minutes.



Olise's strike gave France a second win on the bounce. Les Bleus opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Turkey, and they now boast a perfect record after two rounds.

Zidane's men sit top of the group on 6 points. Belgium, under Mark van Bommel, tasted defeat for the first time and stalled on 3 points in third, behind runners-up Italy on goal difference.

Zidane took the France job from Didier Deschamps, who walked away after the 2026 World Cup, where Les Bleus finished fourth.


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