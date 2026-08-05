Video: Officially, Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor have completed the free-transfer signing of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the Turkish club confirmed today, ending one of the summer window's most gripping sagas.

The club posted a video of Salah's first appearance in a Trabzonspor shirt across its official accounts, captioned: "In the maroon and blue shirt for the first time in front of the cameras: the first message to the great fans of Trabzonspor".

In the video, the Egypt captain fired a message straight at the club's supporters: "To the fans of Trabzonspor, are you ready? See you soon".

He then switched to Turkish: "Bize Her Yer Trabzon".

That phrase is a famous Trabzonspor chant. Its literal meaning is "Everywhere is Trabzon to us", the idea being that the club's fans feel at home wherever they go, an expression of belonging and pride.

Events moved fast in the days before the deal. Trabzonspor first announced that they had opened official negotiations with Salah, then confirmed the date of his arrival in Turkey for a medical and the paperwork, before finally unveiling the signing.

Salah's switch drew the curtain on a long guessing game over his next destination. His name had been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks, most notably Turkish side Besiktas, Spain's Atletico Madrid, plus Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah in the Saudi league, along with interest from Major League Soccer.

Europe won out in the end. The Egyptian star chose to stay on the continent through the gateway of Trabzonspor, who are banking on his vast experience to lead the team at home and abroad this coming season.

A new chapter now opens in the career of one of the greatest players in Egyptian football history. Salah ended a historic nine-year spell at Liverpool, where he lifted the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, alongside a long string of individual honours and records.

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