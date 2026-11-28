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Real Madrid suffered a painful defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, losing 2-1 to Deportivo Alaves despite dominating possession and making repeated attempts to get back into the game. Their winning run under Jose Mourinho came to an end after 10 consecutive matches, and the defeat was a significant blow to their La Liga title challenge.

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Real Madrid went into matchday 14 of La Liga chasing an 11th straight win, which would have pulled them level with Barcelona at the top of the table. They were riding high, too, after a 5-1 thrashing of Eindhoven in the Champions League. Alaves had other ideas, and took all three points away from Madrid's own ground.

The hosts came out on the front foot. Kylian Mbappe nearly opened the scoring early on, forcing goalkeeper Antonio Sivera into a save in the fifth minute, and three minutes later he teed up Vinicius Junior, who couldn't find the net.

Then, against the run of play, Alaves pounced on a Dean Huijsen error. Toni Martinez seized on the defender's weak back pass, raced through on Thibaut Courtois, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into the empty net in the 22nd minute.

Madrid pushed for an equaliser before the break, but Jude Bellingham couldn't convert. Sivera saved his shot in the 34th minute, and another effort from the England international deflected behind for a corner.

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For all their control and possession, Madrid couldn't break down a well-organised Alaves defence and trailed by a goal at half-time. Mourinho was fuming. He picked up a yellow card for protesting against the referee's decisions.

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The Portuguese coach made two changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande for Aurelien Tchouameni and Brahim Diaz. Alaves kept coming, though. They saw a goal ruled out for offside in the 49th minute, then doubled their lead in the 61st when Perez pounced on another Huijsen error, beat the defenders to the ball, rounded Courtois and rolled it into the empty net. Madrid's task had just got a lot harder.

Madrid hit back in the 70th minute. From a quickly taken corner, Bellingham cleverly found Mbappe inside the box, and the French forward drove a powerful shot in under the crossbar. It was his 14th La Liga goal of the season, and it cut the deficit to 2-1.

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The hosts laid siege to the Alaves penalty area in the closing stages. Bellingham's header came back off the post, and Sivera kept repelling wave after wave of Madrid attacks.

In the 86th minute, Bellingham went down in the box and Madrid thought they had a penalty. VAR intervened. Referee Cesar Soto Grado reversed his decision and penalised the Englishman for simulation instead. Bellingham had already been booked in the 75th minute, and in the 89th Soto Grado showed him a second yellow and sent him off.

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Alaves held on until the final whistle to claim a valuable win that lifted them to eighth place. Madrid dropped important points, their winning run ended at 10 matches and Atletico Madrid moved above them in the table. If Barcelona beat Deportivo La Coruna, the gap to the leaders will grow to six points.