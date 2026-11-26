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Al-Fateh star Mourad Batna of Morocco is closing in on a historic Roshn League record after leading his side to their second win of the current campaign.

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Al-Fateh beat visitors Al-Riyadh 1-0 at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Ahsa on Thursday, in the 13th round of the Roshn League.

Mourad Batna got the only goal. The Moroccan star let fly with a powerful strike from outside the box, and Al-Riyadh's Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan couldn't keep it out.

Batna's winner gave Al-Fateh their second Roshn League victory of the season, alongside three draws and eight defeats. They now have nine points and sit 16th in the table.

This was nothing new. Thunderbolts from outside the box have been Batna's speciality ever since he arrived in the Roshn League from Emirati side Al-Hazira in 2020.

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In that time, the 36-year-old has made 171 appearances for Al-Fateh in all competitions, scoring 63 goals and providing 47 assists.

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Most of those have come in the Roshn League: 159 matches, 54 goals and 43 assists.

That leaves him just three goal contributions short of 100 for Al-Fateh in the competition.

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The bigger prize, though, is the club's all-time Roshn League scoring record. He needs only three more goals to claim it.

The Roshn League's official statistics account confirms Batna is now just three goals away from becoming Al-Fateh's outright all-time leading scorer in the competition.

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Only Congolese forward Doris Salomo stands in his way. Salomo played for Al-Fateh between 2010 and 2015 and scored 56 Roshn League goals for the club.

Al-Fateh fans won't forget the part he played in 2012-13, when he led the club to the Roshn League title for the first and only time in their history.

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Salomo scored 17 goals that season to finish second in the scoring charts, just two behind Argentine Sebastian Tigali, who hit 19 for Al-Shabab.

The odds are firmly in Batna's favour. Al-Fateh have played only 13 matches so far this season, leaving 21 more for the Moroccan to find the three goals he needs.

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So far this term, Batna has made 13 appearances for Al-Fateh in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists.