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The Europa League produced an extraordinary night on Thursday evening, with two eye-catching results. Milan came from two goals down to win 4-2 against Olympiacos in Athens, while Viktoria Plzen thrashed visitors Benfica 4-0. The results shook up the standings and intensified the race for places in the last 16.

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Milan pull off a historic comeback

Olympiacos welcomed Milan for a tough Europa League clash in a fiery atmosphere. The home side were buzzing and went into the game with one aim: win and send their fans home happy.

It started perfectly for Olympiacos, if in strange fashion. In the 31st minute, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan put the ball into his own net, handing the hosts the lead and sending the stands into raptures.

The second soon followed. Jota Silva struck in the 49th minute, early in the second half, from a Remo Freuler pass. At 2-0, everyone thought it was over and that Milan were heading for a heavy defeat.

Milan refused to give up. Omari Hutchinson started the fightback in the 56th minute, scoring the Rossoneri's first to cut the deficit to 2-1 and give his side hope.

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Seven minutes later, Alfadio Cisse levelled, with Hutchinson the provider. At 2-2, the game had flipped on its head, and the celebrations in the stands gave way to silence and tension.

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Milan weren't done. They kept up the pressure, and in the 71st minute Christian Pulisic, on as a replacement for Goncalo Ramos, scored the third. That put his side 3-2 up and completed a historic comeback in just 15 minutes.

Everyone thought the result was settled. Then Diego Moreira wrote the final chapter. In the fifth minute of stoppage time (90+5'), he pounced on the ball inside the penalty area and fired confidently into the net. The late strike set the stands alight and turned every calculation upside down.

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The result leaves Olympiacos ninth on 10 points, with three wins, a draw and one defeat. Milan sit 20th on six points from two wins and three defeats.

Benfica hit for four

Viktoria Plzen hosted Benfica in the same round and claimed a historic, crushing 4-0 victory.

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Plzen started strongly and set the tempo from the opening minutes. Patrik Hrosovsky broke the deadlock in the 30th minute from a Lukas Cerv pass. The stadium erupted. Everyone sensed a special night was in the making.

The hosts soon doubled their lead. In the 43rd minute, Prince Kwabena Adu converted a Christophe Kabongo pass, underlining Plzen's superiority and leaving Benfica in deep trouble before half-time.

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Benfica had no time to catch their breath. In the 45th minute, Kabongo himself landed the knockout blow with the third, sending the teams in 3-0 at the break and leaving Benfica's players and fans in complete shock.

Plzen didn't let up after the restart. Just one minute later, in the 46th minute, Kabongo struck again from a Hrosovsky pass to make it four. That completed his brace and turned the match into a goal fest in Plzen.

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Despite the result, Benfica are fifth on 12 points, while Viktoria Plzen are 19th on six.