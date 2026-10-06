Lionel Messi has written the final line of his epic Argentina story. In a message to his fans, delivered just hours before his last international in the Albiceleste shirt, the legend prepares to bow out against Benin in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Monumental.

The Inter Miami star decided to retire from international football after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, a blow that came during a difficult period that also saw the death of his father Jorge.









Adidas, Messi's sponsor, posted a video of the Argentine on its account on X, in which he delivered a moving message before the moment of farewell.

Messi said in his final message before the Benin match: "The day we never wanted to come has arrived. It is the saddest day of our lives. I leave in peace, I gave everything I could. This shirt was my dream, my pride and my life. Thank you for your great love for me, I will miss you."









Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

He closed the message by thanking Argentina, kissing the shirt he will wear one final time for his country.

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title. Across 207 international matches, he scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists.