Lionel Messi produced two beauties after the break, both stamped with his trademark touches, to move on to 25 goals at the top of the MLS scoring charts and drive Inter Miami to a 3-1 win at Atlanta United on Saturday evening.

According to ESPN, Mexican Germán Berterame opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the 45th minute. Messi then hijacked the evening after the interval, scoring twice in four minutes.

His first arrived on 56 minutes. Messi drifted in from the right flank, swapped passes with Berterame on the edge of the box, shrugged off an Atlanta defender desperately trying to stop him and drilled a low shot into the net.





Number two followed much the same script. Luis Suárez slid a pass through to send Messi clear on goal, and the Argentine set off again, toyed with a defender and tucked it away with his left foot to beat Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos for a second time.

Atlanta grabbed a late consolation through former Inter Miami striker Fafà Picault, who converted a penalty.

Inter Miami coach Cristian Kelly Gonzalez could hardly contain himself afterwards: "He never stops amazing the world. I mean, I really can't believe that a player like him, who is 39 years old, is doing what he is doing now. And what makes me happiest is seeing him really happy, because when he is happy, he gives everything he has. He is enjoying his time and feels completely at home."

He added: "As I always say, he pushes us to become better every day. Having him here is a source of enormous joy. Everyone knows how special our relationship is. Every time I see him, he puts a smile on my face. And I am still constantly amazed by him."

By full time, Messi sat six goals clear in the MLS Golden Boot race. He also moved level at the top of the assists list on 15 alongside Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min, having been credited with a second assist on Berterame's opener.





No player in MLS history had ever registered 15 assists in three consecutive seasons until now. Messi also stretched his run of goal contributions to a 13th straight match, equalling the second longest such streak of his career for club and country.

That brace took him to 936 goals as a professional, and his coach has not a flicker of doubt about the 1,000 barrier.

Gonzalez said: "Yes, I think he will reach 1,000 goals. I have faith in that. I know he will do it, because he loves challenges and sets himself goals that he strives to achieve, and since he has already achieved everything else, this challenge will not be an exception."

He continued: "He amazes me with every move he makes, and every time I watch him in training. I really hope he keeps amazing us until the day he decides to retire, and I hope that day does not come soon."

Another night, another memory for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saturday marked his first visit to the venue since July's 2026 World Cup semi-final, when he created two late goals to send Argentina past England.

Four goals in three matches is the return since he said goodbye to the Argentina national team, having played a friendly against Benin earlier this month.

Inter Miami had already sealed their play-off place on Wednesday. This latest win made it three on the bounce and lifted them second in the Eastern Conference, behind leaders Nashville, who hold a comfortable advantage.

Atlanta United, managed by Gerardo "Tata" Martino, Messi's former coach at Inter Miami and with Argentina, are 14th in the Eastern Conference and face a difficult task to qualify for the play-offs.

Next up for Inter Miami is a trip to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.



