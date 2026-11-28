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Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy twice denied Moroccan Al-Taawoun striker Abderrazak Hamdallah the chance to sit on the Saudi Pro League throne, winning an all-African battle.

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Al-Ahli beat visitors Al-Taawoun 3-1 on Saturday evening at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, in round 13 of the Saudi Pro League.

Hamdallah had an indirect hand in Al-Taawoun's only goal. His cross from inside the box struck the foot of Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral and kept ricocheting until it reached Nadim Bayrami in front of an empty goal. Bayrami duly turned it into the net.

The Moroccan couldn't score himself, though, and that was down to an extraordinary display from Mendy, who dealt with two difficult efforts from Hamdallah in particular.

In the 75th minute, Hamdallah went clean through and tried to take the ball round Mendy. He looked to have done it. Then the Senegalese goalkeeper stretched out a hand and knocked the ball away from the Moroccan.

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It happened again in the third minute of stoppage time. Hamdallah met a low cross in front of Mendy's goal and struck it with his left foot, but the Senegalese keeper pulled off a difficult save.

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Those saves cost Hamdallah the chance to draw level with Syrian Omar Al Somah, the former Al-Ahli striker, as joint all-time top scorer in the Saudi Pro League's professional era.

Hamdallah sits second on the competition's all-time scoring list with 160 goals, just one behind Omar Al Somah's 161.

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One goal from his two chances against Edouard Mendy would have put the Moroccan on the Saudi Pro League throne. Mendy's brilliance means that moment will have to wait.

At the other end, Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney scored twice against Al-Taawoun and set a series of records.

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The Saudi Pro League statistics account on "X" noted that this was the seventh consecutive league match in which Ivan Toney has scored for Al-Ahli.

He has 11 goals across those seven games, close to three every two matches. That's an exceptional rate.

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Score at least once against Al-Faisaly next time out and Toney will equal his historic Saudi Pro League run from last season, when he found the net in eight consecutive matches in the competition.

The 30-year-old has also reached 16 goals in this season's Saudi Pro League from just 11 matches, an unprecedented record in the competition.

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That takes him past Brazilian Wesley Lopes, the former Al-Hilal star, who held the best start in the league's history with 14 goals from his first 11 matches of the 2012-2013 season, according to Saudi Pro League statistics.

Toney's 16 goals also stretch his lead at the top of this season's scoring charts. He's a full seven clear of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, who is second with nine.