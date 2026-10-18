Video: Mbappe's goal sparks fury: why did the decision differ between Real Madrid and Betis?

Another refereeing row broke out at Real Madrid against Sevilla. The Andalusian side's players demanded a foul at the start of the move that ended with Kylian Mbappe slotting home Real Madrid's second, protesting over a challenge between Jude Bellingham and Fofana that the referee waved away.

Sevilla's complaints began once the ball travelled from the left flank into the middle of the pitch. They felt Bellingham had fouled Fofana in a tussle. Real Madrid played on and finished the move with a superb strike from Mbappe to go 2-0 up.

Questions over whether the goal should have stood followed immediately, with Sevilla's players insisting the earlier foul ought to have stopped play and wiped out the move. The referee simply carried on.

Mbappe's goal wasn't the first flashpoint. Arda Guler had already escaped a sending-off after catching Peque Fernandez with his elbow, then went on to open the scoring for Real Madrid. Sevilla's protests only grew louder, with the decisions, in their view, all falling Real Madrid's way.