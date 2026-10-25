Real Madrid led Barcelona by a goal before half-time in the Clasico, Kylian Mbappe striking in the 41st minute after a defensive error from full-back Gerard Martin. Luck played its part too.

Diomande swung in a cross from the left and Martin tried to clear it, only to make a mess of the contact. The ball cannoned off Mbappe, who stuck out a leg and diverted it past goalkeeper Joan Garcia to hand Los Blancos the lead.

Madrid were excellent in the first half. They thrived on their attacking movements, particularly down the left, where they repeatedly troubled the Barcelona defence. All that pressure paid off with the goal that put them ahead at the break.