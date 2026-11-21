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Real Madrid escaped a Celta Vigo trap, coming from a goal down to secure a thrilling 2-1 win on Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 13th round of La Liga.

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Los Blancos struggled against their visitors' pressure before settling it with a late goal, keeping up their pursuit of Barcelona at the top of the table.

Before kick-off, Real Madrid held a moving tribute to Jesús de Miguel, who died tragically following a violent collision during a match.

Vinícius Júnior was back in the squad after serving a four-match suspension for his dismissal against Villarreal. The Brazilian started on the bench, though, and only came on in the second half.

Celta Vigo stunned the hosts as early as the sixth minute, exploiting the gaps in Real Madrid's defence. Moriba slipped a through ball to Galán, who fed Swede Swedberg on the right side of the box.

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Swedberg's precise cross found Durán, who tucked it away with ease. The Galician side had the lead, and their confidence grew.

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Madrid tried to hit back quickly. Frenchman Kylian Mbappé went closest, firing just wide of the post, before earning a golden chance to equalise in the 36th minute when a challenge from Javi Rodríguez impeded him inside the area. The referee awarded a penalty to the hosts.

Then the French forward missed it in bizarre fashion. He sent the ball over the crossbar, and his side's chance to draw level before half-time went with it.

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Celta continued to impose themselves for spells, while Real Madrid struggled to break down their defence. Then came the 66th minute. Los Blancos won the ball back and broke quickly, Mbappé skilfully found Jude Bellingham, and his powerful shot beat goalkeeper Radu to make it 1-1.

Vinícius Júnior's introduction in the 66th minute gave Real Madrid's attack fresh energy and pace, and the hosts stepped up the pressure in search of a winner.

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The Brazilian delivered when it mattered. Radu initially dealt with his cross into the box, but the ball rebounded into the path of Carlos Espí, who turned it in with his right foot in the 85th minute. The Bernabéu crowd erupted.

Espí, who joined from Levante in the summer, spared Los Blancos a slip-up that had threatened their position in the title race, despite a performance that fell short of expectations.

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Celta Vigo left empty-handed, having come close to a positive result against one of the leading title contenders.

Real Madrid moved level on points with Barcelona but remain second for now. The Catalan side face Villarreal on Sunday afternoon with the chance to move clear at the top once again.