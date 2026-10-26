Video: Mbappé arrives in London: will he claim the Ballon d'Or?

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé landed in London on Monday ahead of the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The France forward travelled with his family and the Real Madrid delegation, arriving just hours before football's most prestigious individual prizes are handed out, according to "Foot Mercato".

Mbappé will be watching closely as the big announcement nears. He still dreams of claiming the first Ballon d'Or of his career, locked in a fierce battle with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

He heads into the ceremony fresh from dragging Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Barcelona in Sunday's Clásico, netting both goals for Los Blancos at Camp Nou in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

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Real Madrid ended last season empty-handed, yet the French striker's individual numbers were extraordinary enough to shove him right into contention for the award.

Across the 2025-2026 campaign, Mbappé scored 42 goals and set up seven more in 44 appearances for Real Madrid. The returns underlined his attacking value and his knack for making the difference, even as his side faltered in the title race.

On the international front he was just as devastating, lighting up the 2026 World Cup for France with 10 goals and four assists in eight matches. He finished top scorer with those 10 goals and stood out as one of the tournament's biggest names, despite Les Bleus finishing fourth.







