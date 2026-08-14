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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Malcom steals the spotlight on farewell night at Al-Hilal!

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Malcom
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

The Brazilian star makes headlines

Al-Hilal's Brazilian forward Malcom de Oliveira grabbed plenty of attention during the clash with Al-Faisaly, the fixture that opened the first round of the Roshn League.

He struck in the 26th minute, a superb right-footed finish after a slick move inside the penalty area.

Read also: Three goals in 9 minutes: Al-Hilal do not abandon their habit in Roshn openers

That goal was more than a moment. It was a statement of his quality and strength, coming after weeks of speculation linking him with a departure from the club this summer.

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King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

Numerous sources suggest this was his last outing in an Al-Hilal shirt, with the Brazilian dropping hints of his own to the fans.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Russian side Zenit, at a time when reports had him closing in on a move to Al-Diriyah.

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