Video: Madrid protests.. Did the referee overlook a handball in Bayern’s goal?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match at the top of the UEFA Champions League featured a single controversial moment, but was the referee’s decision correct?

Bayern Munich earned a valuable 2-1 win over Real Madrid at their home ground, the Santiago Bernabeu, for the first time since 2001.

The Bavarian side’s victory came in Tuesday evening’s match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, ahead of the decisive return leg in Munich next week.

Bayern Munich’s first goal, scored by Luis Díaz in the first half, drew اعتراضات from Real Madrid players led by Dean Huijsen, as the hosts demanded the goal be disallowed on the grounds of a handball by Michael Olise before the ball reached the Colombian star.

Vinícius Júnior made an errant pass that hit Olise’s hand in midfield, but English referee Michael Oliver signaled for play to continue.

On that, former Spanish referee Iturralde González said, as reported by AS, that the referee’s decision not to call a handball and to award the goal was correct.

He explained: “The ball did touch his hand, but it was completely unintentional, and his hand was close to his body.”

Regarding the incident in which Aurélien Tchouaméni, the Real Madrid player, received a yellow card that will rule him out of the return leg due to an accumulation of bookings, Iturralde said: “The referee’s decision is also correct.”

He added that Tchouaméni stopped a promising Bayern Munich attack and clearly tripped the opposing player.

Read also:

Bayern Munich break the “quarter-century curse” against Real Madrid

Mbappé closes in on Ronaldo’s achievement... and rescues Real Madrid’s run

A two-man battle and an old revenge.. Mbappé breaks Neuer’s resistance after 9 moments

Upended Arbeloa’s calculations.. Real Madrid star to miss the decisive showdown against Bayern

Thiago Petarch breaks Raúl’s record.. and Neuer equals Messi

A bold decision from Arbeloa.. leak of Real Madrid’s plan against Bayern