Inter Miami have been knocked out of MLS in the first round of the play-offs after a 1-0 defeat by Columbus Crew in the early hours of Saturday, with Uruguayan Santiago Rodríguez scoring a last-gasp winner in the final minute.
Inter Miami, the 2025 MLS champions, couldn't get past the first round, having already lost the first leg at home 3-0.
First-round ties are played as best-of-three series, so a one-goal win would have been enough for Inter Miami to force a third match, which would also have been played at their ground.
It's a familiar story. In 2024, Argentine Lionel Messi's first season at Inter Miami, the team also went out in the first round, beaten by Atlanta United.
Defeat also ends a disappointing season for the most expensive club in MLS history. Nashville knocked them out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16, and they failed to get past the group stage of the Leagues Cup.
Santiago Rodríguez lands the knockout blow
Having lost the first leg 3-0, Inter Miami arrived in Columbus with a highly cautious defensive plan, well aware that keeping a clean sheet was vital. Brazilian pair Casemiro and Micael formed a solid wall at the heart of the back line.
Inter Miami did create chances, most notably a first-half free-kick from Messi. But the cold, persistent rain falling on Columbus took its toll, and their attack lacked its usual precision.
The best chance fell to Germán Berterame, the Argentine who represents Mexico at international level. After a well-worked team move, he rose to meet a header just a few centimetres from goal but sent the ball over the bar. It summed up his struggles this season.
With 83 minutes gone it was still goalless, and both coaches had begun preparing their line-ups for a possible penalty shootout.
Columbus Crew weren't finished. In the 92nd and final minute, Moroccan international Anas Zaroury swung a precise cross into the penalty area, and Santiago Rodríguez met it with a powerful strike that beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
Columbus Crew have now won nine of their last 10 matches under French coach Laurent Courtois, who has transformed the team's performances. They struggled badly to reach the play-offs and eventually sealed their place as the last qualifiers from the Eastern Conference.
Next up is a quarter-final against the winners of the tie between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution. The Boston side hold the advantage after winning the first leg 2-0.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm