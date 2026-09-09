Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Video: Jesus fires his first shot, and Barcelona repeat a 76-year-old feat

Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League
L. Yamal
G. Jesus
Spain
Netherlands
Brazil

The Brazilian found the net two minutes after coming on.

Gabriel Jesus opened his Barcelona account on Wednesday evening, rounding off a 5-1 rout of Feyenoord in the opening round of the Champions League at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Brazilian struck in the 85th minute, just two minutes after replacing Dani Olmo, to complete Barcelona's emphatic win over the Dutch side.

Lamine Yamal teed him up for the finish. The Spanish teenager had scored the fourth himself in the 77th minute, whipping a direct free-kick through the wall.


Read also

Mourinho: I owe Real Madrid nothing, they had not reached the semi-final before me

L'Equipe's picks: Messi leads the all-time Champions League XI, with Cristiano left out

Jesus had made his Barcelona debut a few days earlier in the 5-0 thrashing of Valencia at the Mestalla, in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

He joined Barca in the dying moments of the summer transfer window, after the Catalan club conceded that a move for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez was impossible.

Beating Feyenoord 5-1 extended Barcelona's blistering attacking start to the season. They have now scored five goals in four of their first five official matches, the exception being a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Twenty-two goals or more in the opening five official fixtures of a campaign is a mark the Blaugrana have not hit since 1950, when Czechoslovak coach Ferdinand Daucik was in charge.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google