Joao Cancelo has finally landed the move he craved. The Portuguese full-back has joined Barcelona permanently, ending his time with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia to return to the Catalan club on a free transfer. He has signed a deal running until June 2029.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Cancelo touched down in Barcelona this afternoon ahead of putting pen to paper. He terminated his Al-Hilal contract, which still had a season to run, to rejoin the team he previously served on loan.

Familiar surroundings await him. Cancelo played for Barcelona across the 2023-2024 and 2025-2026 seasons, first under Xavi Hernandez after arriving from Manchester City, then under Hansi Flick following his loan move from Al-Hilal last January. Now his wish to stay has become reality.

Al-Hilal initially wanted 10 million euros to let him go. Cancelo pushed the Saudi club to tear up his contract instead, capitalising on the fact that he did not feature in coach Simone Inzaghi's plans. Al-Hilal also needed to trim their number of foreign players to comply with Saudi League regulations.

He made his feelings plain before leaving Saudi Arabia. Cancelo posted a photo from inside the plane with a short caption that left no doubt about where he was heading: "I've returned home", a nod to his attachment to the Catalan club and his long-standing desire to go back.

Delight poured out of the Portuguese star as the deal came together. He confirmed he had done everything he could to return, even offering to give up part of his salary to make it happen. He told Deco his options were clear: "Either move to Barcelona or stay at Al-Hilal without regular playing time".

Barcelona means something exceptional to him, Cancelo added, stressing his desire to help the team compete and win as many titles as possible. The club, meanwhile, continues to build a strong squad for the new season.

His versatility is a genuine asset. Cancelo can operate at both right-back and left-back, handing Flick extra flexibility in his line-up. The player sees this return as a different beast, having gone from a mere loanee to a man tied to Barcelona by a three-season contract.

Don't expect an official presentation. His prior familiarity with the club and the fact that he has already worn the shirt make a ceremony unlikely. Yet his arrival this time carries a different weight, with Cancelo back at the "home" that has chased him ever since his first spell ended.